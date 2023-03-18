Collision involving limousine sends several to hospital

A limousine collided with a minivan on Kenmount Road Saturday evening, sending several people to hospital. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A collision on Kenmount Road late Saturday evening sent about a dozen people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the east end of Kenmount Road at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the collision, between a limousine and a minivan. Reports from the scene indicate the limousine was traveling westbound on Kenmount Road when it struck the van, which was exiting a parking lot. The impact caused the minivan to strike the limo a second time, shattering one of its windows.

The side of a limousine involved in a collision shows damage and a shattered window. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The limousine reportedly had fifteen occupants in the passenger area; most of whom went to hospital. No injuries were considered serious. It was unknown at the time if either driver was transported to hospital.

Damage to both vehicles was extensive. The collision forced police to close a portion of the busy roadway for over two hours until the collision was investigated and the damaged vehicles were removed from the scene.