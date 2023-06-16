Justice News

Co-accused in MCP fraud awaits sentencing

By Colleen Lewis June 16, 2023

In a Grand Falls-Windsor courtroom on Friday morning, the Crown recommended a sentence of 18 to 24 months custody for Wendy Karaoglu for her role in defrauding MCP of more than $500,000.

Back in January, the 53-year-old co-accused’s sister Denise Hemeon was sentenced to 30 months in prison. She had been an employee of MCP and had fabricated cards and fake bank accounts to steal over $564,000. Wendy Karaoglu has admitted to having $215,000 of the money deposited into her bank account.

The defence is arguing the sentence should be a conditional one since Karaoglu was not the ring leader, nor was she in a position of trust. She has no prior record and was deeply remorseful before the court. Sentencing is set for July 13th.

