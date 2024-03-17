CMO of Health Encouraging Vaccinations Against Measles 

The Chief Medical Officer of Health is reminding residents of the importance of vaccination against measles. Cases of measles are increasing globally. While measles vaccination rates have declined in Canada over the past several years, as people travel more in the coming months, an increase in measles cases is likely in this country.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can spread very quickly through unvaccinated or under-vaccinated populations. While most people who get infected with measles will recover, some may be left with a disability and some may die.

Newfoundland and Labrador offer protection against measles as part of the routine childhood immunization program at 12 and 18 months of age.

Currently, there are no probable or confirmed cases of measles in the province.