Clouds and showers return for Monday, along with cooler temperatures

Easterly flow dominates the weather pattern on Monday, which means a return to clouds, drizzle and even fog for a large part of the Island. Highs today reach the lower to middle teens Island-wide. The warmest readings will be found in offshore flow and in areas away from east-facing shores. Showers will be found over the west and southwest coast.
Meanwhile, Labrador will also see more clouds than sun today, and showers in the west. Highs reach the lower to middle teens across the Big Land. The showers will be most widespread between Goose Bay and Labrador City.
Tuesday will be a soggier day across the Province as some rain moves through. I’ll have an update on this later today.
Stay tuned for your next update!