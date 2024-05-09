Clear sailing across the province

Roads are bare and dry across most of the province this morning. There is sunshine across most of the Island this morning.
Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are on time.
Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.
Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the RNC conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in…
Overnight the Public Utilities Board decreased the price of gasoline by 7.1 cents per litre.…
A fire in the centre of St. John's late Wednesday evening has caused extensive damage…
