News

Cleaning up ocean floor debris from Hurricane Fiona

Posted: August 7, 2023 3:52 pm |
By Don Bradshaw


Along the province’s southwest coast this month, cleaning up debris from the ocean floor left in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, the ripped through that region one year ago. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has that story.

