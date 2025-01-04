City of St. John’s winter parking ban now in effect

Although there’s little snow to be seen in the provinces capital city, on-street overnight parking bans came into effect Friday in St. John’s.

On-street overnight parking bans are in effect from Jan. 3 until April 12.

These bans are in effect daily regardless of weather and street conditions as follows:

Downtown Business District: 4 to 6 a.m. on Water Street (from Waldegrave Street to Prescott Street) and Duckworth Street (from New Gower to Cochrane Street)

Streets outside the designated downtown area: 12:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Tickets may be issued to vehicles parked on the street during the above-noted times, and any vehicle impeding snow removal may be impounded at the owner’s expense. The Deputy City Manager of Public Works has the authority to modify the parking ban dates if deemed necessary.