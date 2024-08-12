City of St. John’s hosting an open house on new Housing Accelerator Fund Incentives

The City of St. John’s has announced two new Housing Accelerator Fund incentives today: grants for homeowners for additional housing units on their property and an incentive program for developers who are building multi-unit purpose built rentals.

A one-time grant of up to $20,000 will be available to homeowners looking to build a subsidiary dwelling unit (apartment) or backyard suite at their primary residence or a tiny home on its own lot. Additional funding may be available to improve the accessibility or energy efficiency of a unit and successful applicants will be eligible for a one-time City of St. John’s permit fees exemption.

Applicants must be the registered owner of the residence at the time of application and reside at the property. For tiny home applications, an applicant must provide title documentation to the property where the unit is to be built. Applications will be assessed on a first come, first served basis between the period of August 12, 2024 and December 1, 2026, or until funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first.

For developers, multi-unit purpose-built rentals incentives are now available which include fee exemptions to a maximum of $100,000. Eligible projects must include at least four attached units with each having a private kitchen, bathroom and living area. Fee exemptions considered for this initiative include:

plumbing, electrical, and building permit fees; and

development application and development fees.

Projects must be approved between August 1, 2024 and December 31, 2026, and completed by December 21, 2027.

The City is hosting an open house to discuss its new Housing Accelerator Fund Incentives on Tuesday, August 20, from 8:30am – 10:30am at the St. John’s Famers Market.

During the open house, attendees will have the chance to drop-in and meet with city officials to discuss the specifics of the Housing Accelerator Fund and the new incentives. No registration is required to attend.