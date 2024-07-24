City of St. John’s announces appointment of new city clerk

Theresa Walsh has been named the capital city’s new city clerk. She replaces Karen Chafe, who has been City Clerk since 2021 and is retiring after 35 years of service. The City Clerk is part of the senior management team, providing legislative and administrative support to Council, coordinating and implementing corporate policies and processes, and serving as the Chief Returning Officer for municipal elections.

Walsh will take over the position effective July 29. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Memorial University and a Master of Library and Information Studies from McGill University. She spent 12 years working with the provincial government in various departments including the Legislative Library of the House of Assembly; the Department of Municipal Affairs; and the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador. Ms. Walsh joined the City in 2022 as Manager of the Archives and Records Management Division under the Office of the City Clerk.

“I look forward to serving not only the organization but the city itself, the public, and to supporting the capture, integrity, and transparency of the City’s governance,” says Walsh.