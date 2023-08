The Churchill Park Music Festival gets underway this afternoon.

Today there will be music from The Punters, Celtic Connection, The Masterless Men, Rum Ragged, and The Irish Descendants. The gates open at 4:00 pm.

On Saturday there will be performances from Fortunate Ones, Talk, Cold War Kids, and The Lumineers.

Next Friday and Saturday the festival continues with Alanis Morissette.

Tickets are still available for this weekend and next Saturday.