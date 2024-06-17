Photo Exhibit ‘Everyone has a story to tell’ Opens at St. John’s City Hall

To commemorate World Refugee Day, the City of St. John’s is continuing to partner with the Association for New Canadians on a newcomer-focused exhibit.

This year’s event, titled “Everyone has a story to tell”, features students from the ANC’s language school displaying photographs of items from their home countries and explaining their significance in both English and their native languages.

St. John’s will proclaim June 20 as World Refugee Day.

The exhibit is on display in Wyatt Hall until July 3 and available for public viewing on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.