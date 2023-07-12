Chief Medical Officer agrees with Covid-19 booster recommendation

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended that Canadians get another Covid-19 booster in the fall. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill spoke with the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and has this story.
About the AuthorMichael Connors is the co-anchor of the NTV Evening Newshour and assistant news director. He started his career at The Telegram and joined the NTV News team in 2003 as a general assignment reporter. In 2005, Michael was assigned to the press gallery in the House of Assembly and spent 16 years as NTV’s legislative reporter. He served for six years as president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Press Gallery Association. Michael was promoted to the anchor desk in 2022. He also hosts NTV’s weekly public affairs show, Issues & Answers. Michael has degrees in history from Memorial University of Newfoundland and journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa. He was born St. John’s, where he lives with his wife, Amanda, and their children, Andrew and Dianna.
You Might also like
-
Province launching travelling mobile health clinicsBy David Salter — 6 hours ago
In an ongoing effort to help those in need of primary health care, government today announced it is purchasing two mobile health care vehicles that will service various regions of the province. NTV’s David Salter has more in this report.Post Views: 60
-
Backstage Pass: ‘Let’s Dance’By Amanda Mews — 6 hours ago
“Let’s Dance!” from Terra Bruce Productions has taken over the stage at the Holy Heart Theatre this week. Amanda Mews brings us the Backstage Pass.Post Views: 54
-
Flat Bay prepares for annual powwowBy Don Bradshaw — 6 hours ago
Thousands of people are expected to converge on a tiny field in western Newfoundland this weekend for what has become one of the largest celebrations of Mi’maq culture in Atlantic Canada. NTV’s Don Bradshaw explains.Post Views: 60