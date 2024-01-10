Charges against two men as part of sexual assault investigation by RCMP East District GIS called in court

Two men, 51-year-old Joseph Lewis of Conception Harbour and 37-year-old Ryan Spencer of Harbour Grace, had criminal charges called in St. John’s provincial court on Tuesday, stemming from a sexual assault investigation conducted by the RCMP East District General Investigation Section.

Earlier in the investigation, Lewis was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his Conception Harbour home on April 26, 2023. At that time, he was charged with sexual assault and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In continuing with the investigation, officers found evidence to support additional charges against Lewis and new charges against his co-accused, Ryan Spencer.

Spencer was arrested on June 27, 2023, at the Stephenville Correctional Centre, while in custody for other crimes.

On Nov. 24, the following joint criminal charges were laid against Lewis and Spencer:

Sexual assault – two counts

Forcible confinement

Extortion

Spencer is additionally charged with uttering threats.

The next court appearance has been set for February 21, 2024. Lewis is also set to appear in court on Feb. 22, 2024, to commence a trial in relation to his charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

To protect the identity of the victim, further details of the investigation are not being made public. Police believe it is possible there may be other victims of sexual assault who may not have reported.

The investigation is continuing.