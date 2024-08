On Wednesday, the Lewin Parkway in Corner Brook will change its closure configuration as construction continues on the section above Main Street.

The On-ramp on Main Street will be closed and traffic will be detoured through Main Street, onto Mill Road and then back onto Lewin Parkway.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted into the Westbound lane of Lewin Parkway.

No changes will occur to Westbound traffic on Lewin Parkway. Motorists will still be required to exit onto Humber Road/Riverside Drive.