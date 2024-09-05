Change in detour on Elizabeth Avenue

There has been a change in the location of a road closure impacting Elizabeth Avenue.

Elizabeth Avenue from Paton Street to Whiteway Street has reopened to traffic, while the road remains closed from Paton Street to Freshwater Road.

A detour is in place, redirecting traffic through Howlett Avenue and Anderson Avenue. This detour is expected to remain in place until November.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the construction period. Metrobus users are encouraged to check Metrobus.com for schedule impacts.