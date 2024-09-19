Centre-city collision sends pedestrian to hospital

A collision in the centre of St. John’s on Thursday evening sent a pedestrian to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Pennywell Road and Cashin Avenue at about 8:00 p.m. following a collision between a car and two pedestrians. Reports from the scene indicated the individuals were crossing the street at the intersection when they were struck by a passing motorist. One of the pedestrians lay in the roadway for some time before an ambulance could arrive and bring them to hospital. Their injuries were described as non life-threatening.

The second individual was also brought to hospital, however it was unknown if they suffered any injuries.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with police, who closed a portion of Pennywell Road, between Cashin Avenue and Stamps Lane, to investigate.

SJRFD Firefighter Adam Vautour holds an umbrella over two individuals after they were struck while crossing the street in the centre of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary look for possible damage to the front of a vehicle following a collision with two pedestrians. (Earl Noble / NTV News)