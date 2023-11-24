Carbonear food bank faces possibility of closure, seeking community support

The SSVP Carbonear Foodbank is making an emotional plea for donations, as members say they have to make a difficult decision this weekend, whether or not they can open the food bank doors next week.

Normally the food bank gives out Christmas hampers to those in need, but right now they say they are facing the harsh reality that they might not be able to deliver these hampers this year to the best of their abilities. Members say they are missing many staple items, that would be needed for a basic hamper.

Tonight the Coca-Cola Holiday Carivan will be at Powell’s Supermarket in Carbonear. They are now asking the public to bring along a non-perishable food item to help support the SSVP Carbonear Foodbank.