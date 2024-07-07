Capital city seeking input on future of Quidi Vidi slipway

An iconic piece of infrastructure in Quidi Vidi could soon be gone for good and residents are asked to help advise the city on what to do next. The Quidi Vidi slipway has now been deemed too unsafe to operate but repairs would be costly, according to the City of St. John’s.

A public consultation was held recently for residents in the area to determine what the future might look like in that spot. Now that area residents consultations have completed, the city is looking for feedback from all residents. Locals created a Facebook group encouraging others to sign up to save the slipway. The neighboring boat launch next to the plantation remains open to the public.