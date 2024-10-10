Cape St. Mary’s and Mistaken Point Ecological Reserves Close for the Season on Oct. 18

Visitor services at the Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve and the Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will close for the 2024 tourist season on Friday, Oct. 18, and will remain closed until spring 2025.

The visitor centre at Cape St. Mary’s is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Mistaken Point Interpretation Centre operates daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Viewing of the fossils at Mistaken Point occurs through guided hikes, which can be booked by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 709-438-1011.

When planning your visit, please remember that for the safety and comfort of both wildlife and other visitors, pets are not permitted in the Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve or on the guided hikes at Mistaken Point.

This season, the Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve has recorded 13,572 visitors to date. The Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve has seen 2,482 tour participants to date.