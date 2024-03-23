Canadian Federation of University Women: Great Big Book Sale happening today

The Canadian Federation of University Women is hoping you will join them today for the final day of their Great Big Book sale, and today is half-off day!

The book sale started on Thursday and will clue up this afternoon.

The book sale is happening at the former Bouclair store in the Avalon Mall parking lot.

CFUW St. John’s says this is a great opportunity to buy books from many different genres, and at a great price. Some books range in price from $1 to $5.

Proceeds from the sale go mainly towards scholarships and other initiatives of CFUW.

The book sale is on now until 1:00 p.m. today.