The Canadian Cancer Society is commending the increases in taxes on tobacco and e-cigarettes announced in the federal budget.

The budget increased tobacco taxes by $4.00 per carton of 200 cigarettes effective at midnight, and increased e-cigarette taxes by 12 per cent effective July 1.

The budget also included measures to amend the Food and Drugs Act to restrict the marketing of nicotine pouches, products that are addictive and appealing to youth.