Canadian Blood Services makes plea to public for help

The Christmas season is a time for giving back. That’s why Canadian Blood Services is calling on people in this province to donate blood and plasma. More than 31,000 blood and plasma donors are needed across Canada before the first week of January to ensure hospitals are fully stocked. Here in newfoundland and Labrador, there are 546 blood donation appointments that need to be filled. The last two weeks of December and the first week of January are especially challenging for Canadian Blood Services as regularly scheduled appointments are disrupted. Eligibility guidelines to become a donor, as well as open appointments can be found at the Canadian Blood Services website.