Canada Post workers remain on strike as Ottawa prepares to end labor dispute

It’s been more than a month on the picket line for Canada Post workers but questions remain as to whether or not an ends is in sight. Ahead of the weekend, federal Labour Minister Steven Mackinnon announced it was time to get striking workers back on the job. That means workers could be legislated back to work if the labor board finds a resolution is too far out of reach. If that happens, the terms of the existing agreements between Canada Post and its CUPW workers will extended to May 2025. Workers here in the province remain on the picket line.

Post Views: 137