Canada invests $101 million in small craft harbours and search and rescue capacity

On Sunday, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Gudie Hutchings announced an investment for reconstructing, repairing and dredging at 26 craft harbours across the province.

This will occur over the next three years.

One of the areas includes wharfs and piers that were damaged by Hurricane Fiona.

As the Canadian Coast Guard welcomes larger lifeboats into its fleet, this contract will also provide upgrades including a new pier wharf for docking and enhanced vessel protection; two floating docks to accommodate new larger lifeboats; and, upgraded fuel storage, power, and lighting in Lark Harbour.