‘Canada Greener Homes Grant’ runs out of funding

The Federal government was giving homeowners a reason to go energy efficient. Government is contributing $2.6-billion over several years on the Canada Greener Homes Project – which will give up to 700,000 homeowners across the country rebates on home upgrades. The grant, has now ran out of funding, and the deadline ended late yesterday – rushing homeowners to fill out the application. A grant that was expected to spread out over several years.

Homeowners who have already completed their online registration and have an application number, are encouraged to proceed in a timely manner with their retrofits and will continue to be eligible for funding and support through the Canada Greener Homes portal.

However, the Canada Greener Homes Loan and the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program remains open.