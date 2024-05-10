Call for Nominations for Council of the Federation Literacy Award

Nominations are now open for the Council of the Federation Literacy Award. The award is presented annually by premiers from each province and territory to recognize outstanding achievement, innovative practice, and excellence in literacy.

Newfoundland and Labrador nominations are being accepted for the category of Community Organization. This category is for organizations that provide or develop programs, services or projects that promote literacy and/or help to better the lives of others by improving reading and writing skills and preparing them for post-secondary education and/or employment.

The award will be presented this fall. The winner will receive a Council of the Federation Literacy Award engraved medallion and a certificate signed by the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The deadline for submissions is June 7.