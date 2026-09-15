Trudell Medical Limited expands AI operations in St. John’s with move to new location

Business, News, Technology September 15th, 2026

Trudell Medical Limited (TML), a global leader in respiratory healthcare and medical device innovation has announced the expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering team into a new office space in St. John’s. The move to a new, larger location at Regatta Plaza follows rapid growth for the team, which outgrew its previous space at Churchill Square after scaling to 18 specialized tech professionals.

Established in 2024, the TML AI team – affectionately dubbed ‘YYTrudell as a nod to the local airport code – serves as the centralized engine driving AI strategy across Trudell Medical Group’s eight global operating companies. The team’s mission focuses on designing and deploying intelligent applications that solve complex business challenges, streamline internal operations, and unlock new growth opportunities in healthcare and medtech.

“Scaling our presence in St. John’s is a direct reflection of the exceptional talent and vibrancy found within Newfoundland and Labrador’s tech ecosystem,” says Gerald Slemko, CEO of Trudell Medical Limited. “Our ongoing investment in YYTrudell underlines our commitment to leading the healthcare sector into the future through intelligent technology – enhancing how we operate globally and, ultimately, improving outcomes for the patients we serve.”

The expansion reinforces Trudell Medical’s active participation in Atlantic Canada’s emerging tech corridor. Working alongside local industry associations like techNL, Trudell is contributing to the province’s ambitious vision of building a $2.5 billion tech sector economy by 2030.