New report outlines recommendations to improve the local film industry

Arts & Entertainment, Business, News November 15th, 2025

A new report by Econext, in partnership with Picture NL, makes recommendations to improve sustainability in to the local film industry to make the province more attractive to large-scale partners.

The study, which was informed by a series of workshops, set visits and consultations, recommends phasing out single-use items in catering and craft services, identifying rental vehicle supplier options to include hybrid and zero-emission vehicles, collaborating with property owners to improve energy efficiency at production sites and exploring partnerships for low-carbon and zero emission power generation for production base camps.

Econext says these actions will help film productions meet the environmental requirements of major funders to help the province secure large-scale projects from international studios such as Netflix, Apple and Disney.