Five projects selected for Newfoundland Power’s EnviroFest 2026

Business, Nature, News April 22nd, 2026

Newfoundland Power has announced the five selected projects for EnviroFest 2026, an annual initiative that supports environmental projects making a positive impact in communities across the island.

This year, five community-led sustainability projects have been selected for a grant of $6,000 and hands-on support from Newfoundland Power team members:

Projects:

· Cowan Heights Elementary School – Outdoor Learning Classroom and Pollinator Garden (St. John’s)

This project will turn an underused school space into an inclusive, year-round outdoor learning area.

· Lakewood Academy – The Giving Grove (Glenwood)

An edible orchard will be developed on school grounds to support learning, education, and community engagement.

· Lional Kelland Hospice – North Gardens: Accessible Community Garden Expansion (Grand Falls-Windsor)

This project will expand the North Gardens with accessible raised beds to create a therapeutic space.

· St. George’s Community Garden & Trail Committee – Community Garden and Greenspace (St. George’s)

The community garden will be expanded to enhance biodiversity and improve public access.

· Town of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove – Ballfield Trailhead Greenspace (Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove)

A wildfire-impacted site will be transformed into a trailhead greenspace with accessible paths, seating, and new plantings adjacent to a ballfield and community trails.

Newfoundland Power is celebrating 29 years of EnviroFest, the cornerstone of the company’s community-based Environmental Commitment Program. This year’s events will be held from June 1–5, 2026, to coincide with Canadian Environment Week.

For more information, please visit: https://newfoundlandpower.com/About/Environment/EnviroFest.

“EnviroFest continues to grow and flourish through the passion, innovation, and dedication of local municipalities, non-profits, and organizations,” says Gary Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer, Newfoundland Power. “These projects reflect what’s possible when we work together to create greener spaces that are sustainable, inclusive, and connected.”