Deloitte Canada admits it ‘selectively used’ AI to support citations, but stands by health report

Business, News, Politics November 25th, 2025

Deloitte Canada released a statement Tuesday standing by the findings of its health care report for the province. It says artificial intelligence was not used to write the report, but AI was “selectively used” to support research citations. Premier Tony Wakeham says the province is looking at creating regulations for the use of AI.

The full statement from Deloitte Canada:

“Deloitte Canada firmly stands behind the recommendations put forward in our report. We are revising the report to make a small number of citation corrections, which do not impact the report findings. AI was not used to write the report; it was selectively used to support a small number of research citations. We are fully responsible for the quality of our work, including the accuracy of report citations, and are committed to continually evolving our governance and practices around the use of AI and emerging technologies to help ensure accuracy, transparency and accountability.” — Deloitte Canada spokesperson

