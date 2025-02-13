Building Safer Communities Grant Recipients Announced in St. John’s

Several organizations in St. John’s have been provided with grants from the Building Safer Communities Grant Program.

Over $533,000 in funding is being awarded to six community-based service providers.

Thrive Street Reach will receive $150,000. The Key Assets SNAP Program will receive $150,000 while the Alternative Suspension Program at the YMCA of Northeast Avalon will get $90,000. The YWCA St. John’s Creating Space Program has been awarded $69,800. The Canadian Mental Health Association The Harbour Strong Men’s Mental Health Network will get $50,000, and The Association for New Canadians Empowering Pathways will receive $23,223.25.

The funds will be used to develop or strengthen crime and violence prevention and intervention initiatives for children, youth, young adults, and their families.