Budget 2024 will be delivered today amidst protests

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will be proceeding with delivering its 2024-25 budget today. The decision is being made while a massive police presence remains at Confederation Building, as fisheries protesters have returned for a second day. There are officers on the scene in tactical gear and armed officers behind the line of officers in tactical gear.

Late Wednesday, a Supreme Court judge granted an injunction preventing protesters from blocking access to the building. The provincial government applied for the injunction after protesting fish harvesters blocked the entrances to the complex, preventing the finance minister from delivering the provincial budget.

Media are requested to be inside the confederation building at 9:30 a.m.