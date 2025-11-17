RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death, seeking public’s assistance

Breaking News, Justice, News November 17th, 2025

The RCMP Major Crime Unit (MCU) is currently investigating a suspicious death in the community of Little Hearts Ease, reported to police during the early morning hours of Nov. 12. The manner of death is currently under investigation.

At this time, police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the manner of death. Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no concern for safety within the community.

RCMP Major Crime Unit is asking anyone who lives in or traveled through the communities of Little Hearts Ease, Caplin Cove and Hodge’s Cove for their assistance as the investigation continues. Specifically, MCU investigators are asking anyone witnessed suspicious behaviour or activity, and anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage from these communities between Nov. 11th at 5:00 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 6:00 a.m. to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have any information to share, please contact the RCMP Major Crime Unit at 709-772-5433.