Brad Gushue chasing history as Brier kicks off tonight

Brad Gushue, as Team Canada, will begin its chase for another piece of curling history when the Brier kicks off tonight in Regina.

The St. John’s-based team – which includes vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker and coach Caleb Flaxey – is attempting to become just the second team in the history of the Canadian men’s curling championship to win three straight titles, matching the run of Randy Ferbey’s Edmonton team (2001-03). Team Gushue won in 2022 in Alberta, and last year in London, giving the celebrated skip a record fifth win as a skip. Team Gushue will begin its bid for a three-peat tonight against Nova Scotia’s Team Matthew Manuel.

Also playing tonight is a rematch of the Alberta men’s championship final as Team Aaron Sluchinski of Airdrie takes on four-time Brier champ Kevin Koe and his team from Calgary; Team Sluchinski defeated Team Koe in the Alberta final.

Defending champions Team Canada, 14 provincial and territorial champions and three teams that qualified based on Canadian Team Ranking System results (Team Alberta-Koe, Team Manitoba-Dunstone, skipped by Matt Dunstone, and Team Alberta-Bottcher, skipped by Brendan Bottcher) comprise the field in Regina.