Bonavista RCMP investigates break, enter and theft at Midway Store in Catalina; seeks public’s assistance

Bonavista RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance identifying suspects involved in a break, enter and theft that occurred on November 5, 2024, in Catalina.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, two suspects broke into a storage container outside of the Midway Store in Catalina. The following items were stolen:

500 Packs of C9 outdoor replacement Christmas Bulbs (4 bulbs per pack)

36 Sets of C9 incandescent Christmas string lights (25 lights per set)

24 sets of C6 LED Christmas string lights (70 lights per string)

12 Packs of tree-bough Garland

The suspects were driving a red or burgundy colored Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. The model year believed to be between 2010-2015. The SUV appears to have paint damage, possible rust, on the frame of the front driver side door. Pictures of the suspect, the vehicle and the paint damage are attached.

The investigation is continuing.