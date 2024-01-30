Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre Service Changes

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of temporary changes to services at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre due to human resource challenges.

Virtual emergency services will be available from:

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. to Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

When virtual emergency services are in place, residents can proceed to the ER at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and a respiratory therapist, supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.