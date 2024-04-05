Body of second person recovered after west-coast car crash

The body of the second person has been recovered as a result of a single-vehicle crash on the west coast.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Route 470 between Burnt Islands and Rose Blanche. Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP received a report that a vehicle had left the road and was submerged in a pond.

Yesterday, police reported the body of one man was recovered from the water while they continued to search for a second occupant. The RCMP’s underwater recovery team had been deployed.

The sad news that the second person’s body was recovered by the underwater team came late this morning

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged in the investigation.