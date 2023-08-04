News Sports

Blomidon Golf and Country Club recognized for work in promoting sport

Posted: August 4, 2023 4:57 pm |
By Don Bradshaw


A golf club in Corner Brook has been singled out by the sport’s national governing body for its work in promoting the game to the next generation of players. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.

