Blomidon Golf and Country Club recognized for work in promoting sport

A golf club in Corner Brook has been singled out by the sport’s national governing body for its work in promoting the game to the next generation of players. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
You Might also like
-
37th Anniversary for Festival of FlightBy Colleen Lewis — 10 hours ago
Gander’s annual Festival of Flight got underway this week, and organizations are expecting a busy five day event.
Things got underway on Thursday with an event to Support the Troops followed by the official opening. Today marks the start of the much-anticipated Ribfest and a concert series featuring Adam Baxter, Sheldon McBreairty and Night at the Opry. All will take place at Cobb’s Pond Rotary Park. On Monday night, the festivities wrap up with a fireworks display.
For a complete list of events visit Gandercanada.comPost Views: 92
-
Class-action lawsuit in the works for 116 fertility patients involved in privacy breachBy Bailey Howard — 10 hours ago
A privacy breach affecting more than 100 fertility patients has now led to a class-action lawsuit. The breach happened last month as a result of an email from Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.
Lawyer Bob Buckingham has begun the process of a class-action lawsuit which calls for financial compensation, as well as an acknowledgement from the authority of the mistake and support for those impacted who are struggling as a result of the breach.
The next step in the suit is certification. Once that happens Buckingham says he expects the lawsuit to be filed in the next couple of weeks. He hopes for a swift resolution outside of the courts.
A web page has been launched on Buckingham Law’s website.
NTV’s Bailey Howard will have more on this story on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 129
-
MUN faculty and students raise alarm about potential cuts to psychology programBy Rosie Mullaley — 7 hours ago
Memorial University faculty and students are voicing concerns about potential cuts to a professional psychology program. They say it could have dire consequences for the mental health crisis in the province. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.Post Views: 73