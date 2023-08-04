Blomidon Golf and Country Club recognized for work in promoting sport

A privacy breach affecting more than 100 fertility patients has now led to a class-action lawsuit. The breach happened last month as a result of an email from Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

Lawyer Bob Buckingham has begun the process of a class-action lawsuit which calls for financial compensation, as well as an acknowledgement from the authority of the mistake and support for those impacted who are struggling as a result of the breach.

The next step in the suit is certification. Once that happens Buckingham says he expects the lawsuit to be filed in the next couple of weeks. He hopes for a swift resolution outside of the courts.

A web page has been launched on Buckingham Law’s website.

