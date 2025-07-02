Arrest warrant issued for Jonathan Burke

A warrant of arrest has been issued for 25-year-old Jonathan Burke of Stephenville who is wanted for breaches of a Conditional Sentence Order (CSO).

Burke, who has been evading police for some time, is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, of a slim build and has light colored patchy facial hair. He is believed to be in the Bay St. George area.

On the evening of June 28, RCMP conducted a traffic stop in Stephenville and recognized Burke as an occupant of the vehicle. During the traffic stop, Burke fled from police on foot and was not located.

The investigation is continuing.