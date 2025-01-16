Big increases in all fuel prices

There are some big changes to maximum fuel prices across the province today.

Gasoline saw the smallest increase of 1.6 cents per litre. It’s a different story for diesel which is up 5.2 cents.

Furnace oil increased by 4.46 cents per litre. The cost of stove oil heating fuel on the Island increased by 4.49 cents and stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 4.46 cents. Propane heating fuel also increased by 5.2 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, January 23.