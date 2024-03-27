Bay St. George RCMP responds to single-vehicle crash in Piccadilly, driver refuses to provide breath samples

A 68-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he crashed a vehicle in Piccadilly on March 27. Shortly after midnight today, Bay St. George RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 463 in Piccadilly. A pickup truck departed the road and was stuck in a snow bank on a residential property. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was located at the scene and showed signs of alcohol impairment. He was arrested for impaired driving.

At the detachment, the man refused to provide breath samples. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving and refusal. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.