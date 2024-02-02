Bay Roberts RCMP warns residents of fundraising scam

The RCMP in Bay Roberts is warning residents of a phone scam involving a scammer who is presenting themselves as a police officer and is soliciting funds in support of a charity.

Police were contacted earlier this week by an area resident who reported receiving a phone call from an individual who identified themselves as a Constable with the Bay Roberts RCMP Detachment. In addition to claiming to be a police officer, the scammer stated that they were raising funds for homeless women and children in the province and were seeking financial support.

The scammer stated that donations could be made via credit card payment over the phone or that a donation package could be sent out to the caller in the mail. Credit card information was not provided.

Bay Roberts RCMP is confirming that no current fundraising is in place and that this is a scam. Police are cautioning residents about providing credit card and other personal information to incoming callers.