Bay Roberts RCMP recovers stolen truck from Heart’s Content, investigation ongoing

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating the theft of a pickup truck from Heart’s Content that is believed to have occurred between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on June 17, 2024.

The truck, a red 2018 Ford F150, was stolen on June 17, while parked at the wharf in Hearts Content. It was recovered by police on June 18, near the Seaside Lounge in Spaniard’s Bay, with minor damages.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this crime or those responsible is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.