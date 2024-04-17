Bay Roberts RCMP investigating truck theft in Spaniards Bay

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating the theft of a pickup truck that was stolen from a residential property in Spaniards Bay between the evening hours of April 15 and the afternoon of April 16.

The truck, a 2011 blue Chevrolet Silverado with NL licence plate CG9422, was stolen while parked in a driveway on the Conception Bay Highway.

The investigation is continuing.

Residents are asked to check any available surveillance footage between Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon for footage of the truck and/or suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.