Basilica Heritage Foundation announces finalized purchase of Basilica

The purchase of the Basilica in St. John’s is now final, and the Basilica Heritage Foundation says they are looking forward to work to preserve and protect the provincial landmark.

“We began this process in early 2022 as part of a successful joint bid committee to purchase the Basilica/St. Bons property, thanks to support from the community. Over the past two years we have been working diligently to ensure all administrative, legal and logistical work was completed before officially taking ownership. We are very happy to celebrate the completion of this transaction and focus on a future for the Basilica,” said Anne Walsh, Chairperson of the BHF.