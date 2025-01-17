Bare roads across most of the province

Roads across the Island are mostly bare with the exception of the Gander area through to the Bonavista Peninsula, Bonavista North and the Northern Arm area.

In Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered from Wabush to Ranger Lake Depot and Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Cartwright Junction.

Marine Atlantic anticipates changes to crossings scheduled for Saturday due to adverse weather conditions. Ferries in the provincial network are on schedule.

In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time on St. John’s and Gander.