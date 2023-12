The Loop at Bannerman Park opens today, Tuesday, Dec. 19, and remains open for the 2023-24 season daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. when conditions are favourable.

The Loop is closed for maintenance daily from 1 to 2 p.m. and Friday to Monday from 4 to 5 p.m.

Call the Loop Line at 709-733-LOOP (5667) to check if it’s open. The Loop Line is updated for closures resulting from poor conditions.

More details can be found on City of St. John’s website.