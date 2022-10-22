Backstage Pass: Ian Foster chats ahead of the wide-release of ‘Close to the Bone’

A few weeks ago on Backstage Pass, NTV’s Amanda Mews sat down with Ian Foster to chat about his latest album, which is also half of a bigger project.
Tonight, we check back in with the singer, songwriter, and director, ahead of the wide-release of “Close to the Bone”.

