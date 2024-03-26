ATV strikes parked vehicle in Grand Falls-Windsor, operator arrested for impaired driving

An ATV operator was arrested for impaired driving by police March 24, after striking a parked car in Grand Falls-Windsor. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a residential property where an ATV struck a vehicle parked in a driveway. The operator, a 25-year-old man who was prohibited from driving, showed signs of alcohol impairment. He was arrested for impaired driving. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were above the legal limit.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving and prohibited driving. The ATV was seized and impounded.