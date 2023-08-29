Attorney General announces judicial appointment

Leanne O’Leary, Managing Partner at Cox & Palmer in St. John’s, has been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani announced the appointment on Monday.

The Portugal Cove South native will serve in Gander.

Virani said, “I wish Justice O’Leary every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador well as a member of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.”